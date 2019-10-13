Jubilee MPs Want Imran Okoth Disqualified From Kibra By-election For ‘Inciting’ Supporters

A section of Jubilee lawmakers has called for the disqualification of Imran Okoth, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate in Kibra by-election, over recent attacks on McDonald Mariga.

Speaking at PCEA Emmanuel Church in Makina on Sunday, the legislators Led by Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, accused ODM of being behind the Saturday chaos that was witnessed in Kibra.

The MPs were referring to an incident where a group of unidentified people pelted stones at a Jubilee Party branded vehicle breaking its windows.

The lawmakers condemned the attacks further accusing ODM leaders of inciting the youth.

Korir said they would petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify the ODM candidate over “electoral malpractice.”

He further castigated the supporters for hurling stones at the church, shattering its windows, while the service was ongoing.

“It is shameful the youths who attacked Mr Mariga’s convoy yesterday have followed us here and destroyed window panes,” said Korir.

This comes days after ODM leaders met with IEBC officers demanding that the latter handover an updated voter register for Kibra.

They accused the electoral body of manipulating the Kibra voters register to rig out Imran Okoth.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, however, dismissed the claims saying the commission will “strictly comply with the law and no registered voter will be disenfranchised as every vote counts”.

The IEBC boss said they had received 377 new voters by 2019 bringing the total number of registered voters to 118,609.

Chebukati further said the commission will assign an investigator in Kibra to probe the rigging claims.

The poll has been slated for November 7.

In the mini-polls, Imran will face Mariga, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi and a number of independent candidates contesting for the seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of immediate former MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July this year.

