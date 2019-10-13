Harambee Stars Disappoints In Friendly Match Against Mozambique

Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to visiting Mambas of Mozambique in a friendly played at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Canhembe Amancio scored the lone goal in the 68th minute. Amancio, who appeared to come from an offside position, netted the goal with panache.

The player nicknamed Neymar, after the Brazilian and PSG star, dispossessed Harambee Stars defender, went past Joash Onyango before coolly chipping the ball past advancing goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo.

Kenya, who started the game brightly, missed many open chances with Michael Olunga and Jesse Were the main culprits.

The loss is coach Francis Kimanzi’s first since replacing Frenchman Sebastien Migné. His first game was a 1-1 draw against Uganda in another friendly.

