Ex-Gor Mahia Striker Jacques Tuyisenge Scores First Goal For Petro de Luanda [Video]

Jacques Tuyisenge got off the blocks with his first goal for Petro de Luanda on Saturday two-months after switching from Gor Mahia.

The 27-year-old Rwandan neatly connected home a left cross for Petro’s second goal against Cuando Cubango FC in Girabola, Angola’s top tier league.

Former Gor Mahia Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge scored his first goal for Petro de Luanda of Angola in 3-1 win against Cuando Cubango FC in the Girabola on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nWspFzX02W — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) October 13, 2019

He thanked his coach, Tony Cosano, for believing in him.

Petro currently occupies the 6th position on the Girabola log after 6 matches with 11 points, 4 off arch-rivals Primeiro de Agosto.

Both qualified for the CAF Champions League group stage with Petro in Group C and Agosto in Group A.

Tuyisenge left Gor Mahia in August this year after serving the record Kenyan champions diligently since 2016. He scored 64 goals in 129 appearances for K’Ogalo.

