Five Questioned As DCI Launches Probe Into Likoni Ferry Tragedy

Investigations into the Likoni Ferry tragedy have begun with detectives training their guns on circumstances that led to the death Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu after their car slid off the ferry and plunged into the Indian ocean two weeks ago.

The bodies of Mariam and Amanda were retrieved from the Indian ocean on Friday evening after a 13-day operation led by the Kenya Navy divers. The mother and daughter were found in the back seat in a tight embrace.

Likoni Police boss Benjamin Rotich said on Sunday that five people have been questioned over the unfortunate incident.

“We have questioned five people and the probe will continue,” he said.

Those said to have been questioned include a coxswain, two ferry staff who help to direct vehicles inside the ferry and two guards from a private security firm.

There were reports that officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had summoned Kenya Ferry Services MD Bakari Gowa, claims the MD has vehemently dismissed.

He, however, told a local media that he’s ready to be questioned on the matter.

“If the DCI will come, let them come, we are here,” he said.

Yesterday, Mariam Kighenda’s widower John Wambua said the retrieved car was in parking gear and the handbrake engaged, dismissing the theory that his wife could have accidentally engaged the reverse gear.

“The car was in parking gear and its handbrake up. We do not understand how the car in such a state could have slid into the ocean,” Wambua told a local media in an interview.

The remarks are in line with a report by the DCI that is based on the pictures that were taken by the officers immediately the car was lifted ashore.

According to the victim’s family, the bodies of Kighenda and Mutheu will undergo a postmortem at Coast General Hospital Mortuary on Monday.

After the postmortem, Wambua said the family will pick a burial date.

