Criticism As President Uhuru Condoles With Family Of Likoni Tragedy Victims’ A Day After Bodies Were Retrieved

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Saturday condoled with the family of John Wambua.

Wambua lost his wife Mariam Kighenda and four year old daughter Amanda Mutheu in the Likoni ferry tragedy 13 days ago.

In a statement, the head of state assured Kenyans that the government is putting in place measures to ensure that an incident of a similar nature does not take place.

“Besides the ongoing revamp of ferry services, the proposed Likoni Gate Bridge, the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu by-pass as well as the completion of the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale Road will help ease the pressure on sea crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast,” he said.

He also thanked the multi-agency team drawn from various government entities for taking their time to undertake the risky exercise.

“The President, who has closely followed the search and retrieval exercise over the last 13 days, commends the multi agency team for their relentless efforts in ensuring the long, tedious and risky undertaking was a success,” the statement reads on.

He has also pledged to continue supporting the bereaved family.

The car KCB 289C, a Toyota Isis and bodies of the departed were retrieved on Friday shortly after 4pm.

The mother and daughter were found in the back seat in a tight embrace.

Kenyans on the other hand thought the president should have condoled with the family sooner.

Here are some of their comments:

13 days later!!!! SMH! — Karelina the Muinist (@Karolina_Kare) October 12, 2019

Something should be done about the ferry safety measures as there r zero at the moment. Plus the ramp of the ferry is still fault. #PassengersLivesMatter . Pls do something about it. — Precious Soul (@stunninghuman) October 12, 2019

Too little too late, Mariam and her daughter were in the ocean for two weeks.

The same place you came to inaugurate the first oil shipment last month. — Ramadhan (@HamzaBakar17) October 12, 2019

