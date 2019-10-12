KICC CEO Nana Gecaga Intervenes, Has BBC’s Anne Soy, Children Released

A BBC journalist was in Friday held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) as she exited the building.

Anne Soy was arrested by at least 6 KICC officers on her way out. She was attending the on going home expo and was in the company of her children.

According to the former KTN journo, officers tried searching her bags.

“Currently under arrest at the KICC police station with my kids. Had attended the Homes Expo and asked why security officers were checking bags as we exited. Was told they check if we’ve stolen laptops,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ms Soy then sought to find out why she was being treated like a suspect. The officers then let her know that it was just a routine check on all guests.

“Every so often an accusation against me would be made, like unatudharau (you are demeaning us), each time I respectfully explained that all I wanted to understand was why I was being treated as a suspect of theft unless I prove otherwise.

I was told they were checking if I’d stolen anything. I asked what I could possibly have stolen and if I’d acted suspiciously. I was told everyone is checked and there was nothing special about me. I agreed with them on the latter statement and asked if I was a suspect,” she added.

She was later released following the intervention of the convention centre’s chief executive Nana Gecaga.

“A quick update to say we’re all out now and are on our way home. We’ll debrief the kids before posting further details. Big thank you to Nana Gecaga for intervening and resolving the matter swiftly,” she continued.

Ms Soy further noted that the situation was not as bad as it is in other African countries at which she has been arrested.

“I must add that the arrest wasn’t as bad as it looks. We sat on swinging leather seats and were offered mineral water towards the end. It’s luxury compared to elsewhere on the continent where I’ve been arrested before,” she said.

