Disquiet In Kibra As Mariga’s Campaign Cars Are Stoned (Photos)

Kibra aspirant McDonald Mariga during his campaign trail. [Courtesy]

There was chaos in Kibra after a group of unidentified people pelted stones at a Jubilee Party branded vehicle.

The car, presumed to belong to the party’s candidate McDonald Mariga had its windows shattered.

Mariga, kibra
Jubilee Branded Car Has Windows Shattered. [Courtesy]
According to the Standard, tyres were also set ablaze near a billboard with Mariga’s face on it.

Mariga, kibra
Tyres set on fire near Mariga’s billboard. [Courtesy]
Other news sources indicate that a Jubilee pointman in the area was caught with some Sh10 million with the intention of buying Identification cards from voters.

But according to the party head of communication, Albert Mwemusi, Sh10 million was an amount too huge for someone to walk around with.

“On the Ksh 10 million allegations, those are petty lies. No one can walk around with such amount of money. Those are unsensational reports out to tarnish our reputation,” Mwemusi told a local blog.

He also condemned the incident and vowed to probe the unfortunate incident further.

“It is unfortunate that the incident has occurred. We (Jubilee) condemn the incident and assure our members that the incident shall be keenly investigated.”

Mariga, kibra
Mariga’s car pelted with stones. [Courtesy]
This comes days after ODM leaders met with IEBC officers demanding that the latter handover an updated voter register for Kibra.

They accused the electoral body of manipulating the Kibra voters register to rig out Imran Okoth.

On Wednesday however, the body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati assured the public that the register will be ready on time before November 7 when the by-election will be conducted.

The IEBC boss said they had received 377 new voters by 2019.

This then means that the current number of registered voters in the area stands at 118,609.

The former footballer weeks ago had his posters defaced and others covered with Imran’s.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

