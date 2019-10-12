Ex Citizen TV Reporter Jacque Maribe Makes Social Media Return

Former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe is back on social media after a one year hiatus.

Maribe has stayed away from the public eye after she and her fiance Joseph “Jowie” Irungu were accused of killing businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Shortly after their murder trial kicked off, Maribe was fired from the Royal Media Services owned station after she was spotted with digital innovations director in the President’s office Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi was at the time facing forgery charges and was being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Fast forward to October 12, Maribe took the time to celebrate marathon great Eliud Kipchoge who proved #NoHumanIsLimited.

Kipchoge beat the Ineos 1:59 challenge in Vienna and became the first human being to run a marathon under 2 hours.

In a congratulatory message, the mother of one said, “@kipchogeeliud thank you, for sharing this moment with us. For allowing us to witness history. For showing us that we can teach our children that no human is limited. We are proud. I am proud. Kenya is proud. Thank you.

You are worth making a comeback for,” she captioned a video of the legend as he crossed the finish line in Vienna.

After running the historic race, Kipchoge said that he is “the happiest man” and hopes to inspire others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta like many other Kenyans sent him a message via Twitter for smashing the world record.

“You’ve done it, you’ve made history and made Kenya proud while at it.

“Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness,” Kenyatta added.

