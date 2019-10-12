Itumbi Under Fire After Suggesting Eliud Kipchoge Should Be Honoured With Presidential Award

Digital Innovations director at the office of the President Dennis Itumbi came under fire after proposing that marathon great Eliud Kipchoge should be feted with a presidential award.

According to Itumbi, Kipchoge who on Saturday became the first human being to run a marathon under 2 hours should receive the highest medal for his achievement.

In a tweet, the blogger suggested that the legend should receive the Chief of The Golden Hearts (CGH) award.

“Because we now know that no man is limited, @EliudKipchoge, deserves a CGH, the highest medal Kenya reserves for its finest sons and daughters,” he wrote.

His suggestion was not well received as some thought the marathon record holder deserved more than a medal.

Some reckoned that the government should complete the stadia they promised Kenyans and name one in his name.

Here are some comments:

Medals have no meaning in Kenya since the time Githeri man got one — Joe Arumba (@JoeOisebe) October 12, 2019

Mmoja alikula githeri akapewa state recommendation medal the other one is World Hero & you want them to share same recognition. 🤣🤣 — Japheth.Muuo (@JaphethMuuo_) October 12, 2019

Please do not demean the hard work of Sir Eliud by giving him these tinfoil 'honours' y'all have handing out to whatever sychophants y'all feel like. Hakuna githeri hapo.

You didn't bother to recognise him before, tutakaa hivyo hivyo. — Hic sunt dracones (@EMungau) October 12, 2019

Giving Eliud Kipchoge that useless award is demeaning his achievements. Those awards have been reserved for socialites, criminals, drug dealers, people who fund presidential campaigns, githeri man and the likes. Eliud is the GREATEST and doesn't belong there. Your wish is trash! https://t.co/iDjH32OnzP — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 12, 2019

