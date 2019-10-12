in NEWS

Itumbi Under Fire After Suggesting Eliud Kipchoge Should Be Honoured With Presidential Award

Dennis Itumbi
Digital Innovations director at the office of the President Dennis Itumbi came under fire after proposing that marathon great Eliud Kipchoge should be feted with a presidential award.

According to Itumbi, Kipchoge who on Saturday became the first human being to run a marathon under 2 hours should receive the highest medal for his achievement.

In a tweet, the blogger suggested that the legend should receive the Chief of The Golden Hearts (CGH) award.

“Because we now know that no man is limited, @EliudKipchoge, deserves a CGH, the highest medal Kenya reserves for its finest sons and daughters,” he wrote.

His suggestion was not well received as some thought the marathon record holder deserved more than a medal.

Some reckoned that the government should complete the stadia they promised Kenyans and name one in his name.

Here are some comments:

