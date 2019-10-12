Socialite Huddah Monroe Spends Night In Jail For Drunk Driving

Socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe spent her birthday behind bars.

Before the Huddah Cosmetics chief executive was arrested for drunk driving, she had spent the day giving back to the society.

She started the festivities by spending the day with children at Good Samaritan Rescue Centre that is near Huruma.

Later, Huddah changed into a sleek dress. She was having diner with close friends.

The lass might have had a little too much to drink. She spent a couple of hours at Gigiri Police Station, at least until she sobered up.

“At the police station at 4am lol just coz i told the cops I don’t kow thm…they might be bandits They are the real bandits anyways. And them niggaz read all my posts,” she wrote on Instagram.

Still on Instagram, Huddah thanked the officers for doing their work and making sure she did not endanger her life and that of other motorists.

“My birthday was filled with love. People I’ve known for years, My lovers and two fans I invited. Them after party was at Gigiri police station for drunk driving. Shameon me Endangering my life and others. Thanks to the cops for doing their work.

I stayed at the cop station with other drunkards vibing until we sobered up. Then we drove home. The real parte after parte,” she added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu