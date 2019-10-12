in NEWS

Eliud Kipchoge Makes History, Beats The 2 Hour Marathon Barrier

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first human being to ever run a marathon under 2 hours.

Kipchoge clocked 1:59:40 beating the Ineos 1:59 challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria.

The legend was assisted by 41 pacemakers divided into 7 groups, all made up of some of the greatest athletes around the world.

Leading the pack that was in a “V” formation was a zero-emission Audi E-tron car, the latest from the German manufacturer in the electric car market.

Kipchoge, who has spread word that #NoHumanIsLimited, completed the last few kilometres in 2:50 minutes.

Two days ago, the marathon record holder exuded confidence as he announced to the world that he was ready for the challenge.

“I am confident because I have been there before. All kilometers in the race are critical and I treat all the distance I will run as critical,” he said.

“I am trying to stay as calm as possible. This means a lot to my country because its telling people that human can be beyond limit,” he said said during a press conference in Vienna.

Kenyans have sent in overwhelming  congratulatory messages.

They said:

