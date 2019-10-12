Eliud Kipchoge Makes History, Beats The 2 Hour Marathon Barrier

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first human being to ever run a marathon under 2 hours.

Kipchoge clocked 1:59:40 beating the Ineos 1:59 challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria.

The legend was assisted by 41 pacemakers divided into 7 groups, all made up of some of the greatest athletes around the world.

Leading the pack that was in a “V” formation was a zero-emission Audi E-tron car, the latest from the German manufacturer in the electric car market.

Kipchoge, who has spread word that #NoHumanIsLimited, completed the last few kilometres in 2:50 minutes.

Two days ago, the marathon record holder exuded confidence as he announced to the world that he was ready for the challenge.

“I am confident because I have been there before. All kilometers in the race are critical and I treat all the distance I will run as critical,” he said.

“I am trying to stay as calm as possible. This means a lot to my country because its telling people that human can be beyond limit,” he said said during a press conference in Vienna.

Kenyans have sent in overwhelming congratulatory messages.

They said:

"Hearty congratulations @EliudKipchoge. You've done it, you've made history and made Kenya proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings." – President Kenyatta — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 12, 2019

Impossible IS NOTHING. Eliud Kipchoge has proven that. Congratulations for running against time and beating time. You were so fast you broke time. Never tell a determined, focused person that "it's impossible". Eliud is a testimony to #NoHumanIsLimited #Eliud159 #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/4u2X8b1x4c — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 12, 2019

He Has Done It. Eliud Kipchoge Just Ran The Marathon In Under Two Hours. Thank You Kipchoge For Reminding Us No Human Is Limited @K24Tv #ineos159challenge #eliudkipchoge #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/BxT3d3xY5y — Shon Osimbo – Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) October 12, 2019

ELDORET right now. Proud day to be a Kenyan! Thank you #eliudkipchoge Go #Eliud159 pic.twitter.com/jxEPW2l2hz — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) October 12, 2019

You dared to dream what others wouldn't, you dared to go where others couldn't. Today, because of your determination, commitment & sacrifice, you have proved to the world that #NoHumanIsLimited. Congratulations #EliudKipchoge for making history. Kenya is proud of you! #INEOS159 — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) October 12, 2019

