Major Score For Visit Rwanda As Arsenal Defender David Luiz Visits Country (Photos)

Arsenal defender David Luiz is in Rwanda together with his wife to promote “Visit Rwanda” campaign.

The 32-year-old Brazilian arrived in the tiny but ambitious East African nation on Thursday and will joined later by his mother.

He has so far met and held talks with President Paul Kagame, whom he presented with an Arsenel jersey.

According to Rwanda tourism board, Luiz will travel to Volcanoes National Park to see endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat as well as meet with young Rwandan players and fans in Kigali to exchange experiences and tips.

The board signed a marketing deal with the English Premier League side which sees Arsenal players don jerseys with the word “Visit Rwanda” written on the sleeves.

The player missed Brazil’s tour of Singapore where they played Senegal to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

The Samba Boys will also face Nigeria on Sunday in their final friendly.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu