Vera Sidika Opens Up About Distant Relationship With Bestie Zari Hassan

Flamboyant business women Vera Sidika and Zari Hassan’s relationship has been on the rocks lately, with Akothee as the presumed replacement.

The two women were once bosom buddies who flaunted their friendship on social media, calling each other sweet names and visiting luxurious places.

They would party in the most expensive social places and take pictures posting on social media, with each pledging loyalty to the other.

Recently they have been missing in action, as Zari has moved on with Akothee while Vera has been making moves, even attended Tanasha Donna’s baby shower making it complicated.

Tanasha is Diamond Platnumz’s current girlfriend who has just delivered a baby boy. Zari on the other hand is the former lover and the two sired two children together.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Vera opened up about their relationship claiming that the two had not talked for quite some time.

She was asked whether she was still in communication with Zari and she said they do talk, although it has been a while.

“We talk but imekuwa muda. We’ve been distant and I think it’s because I’m busy nafanya vitu vyangu yeye anafanya mambo yake. I have a business nafanya natravel and all that.

Unaweza kuwa na rafiki ambaye mlikuwa mko tight alafu because you’re all busy mnadrift apart so hatujakuwa that close.

On my side I feel like everything is fine mimi sijamkosea, hatujakosana, hatujagombana maybe yeye ana issue lakini hajaniambia,” said Vera.

She went on and said they were in a good space since no one has wronged the other and it was just a matter of busy schedules.

