New Ugandan Bill Schemes Death For Homosexuals

A new controversial anti-gay bill is set to be re-introduced in Uganda where offenders will be sentenced to death.

According to the Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo, President Yoweri Museveni signed the bill into law in February 2014 in a bid to tighten the penalties on gay people.

This comes after the law was nullified in 2014 by a constitutional court with the ruling stating that Uganda Members of Parliament had passed in without Quorum.

In case the bill succeeds and gets re-introduced, gay people will be sentenced to death and anyone involved in promoting, recruiting or financing homosexuality will be held culpable.

“Our current penal law is limited. It only criminalizes the act. We want it made clear that anyone who is even involved in promotion and recruitment has to be criminalized. Those that do grave acts will be given the death sentence,” said Lokodo.

Lokodo ideally narrated through Reuters that the acts of homosexuality were not considered natural in Uganda as people were only being recruited in schools and claiming they were born that way.

The vocal lawmaker also said that he was certain the bill would meet the two thirds support adding that it would be introduced in a few weeks with massive back up from President Museveni and a good number of MPs.

“We have been talking to the MPs and we have mobilized them in big numbers…many are supportive,” he said.

Homosexuality has not been accorded the reception like in other westernized countries which operate with the logo “A person is entitled to who they chose to identify as”.

In the Western countries, homosexuality is legal and gays have certain rights and privileges that they enjoy.

For instance, in the US, gayism has been normalized and any discrimination against them might warrant dire consequences and even labeling.

In Kenya, the High Court ruled against it and unanimously banned gay sex in May 2019.

However, this did not stop them as some have come out openly through talk shows and vlogs to discuss their sexuality as well as narrate their fears and ordeals.

