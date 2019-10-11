Silverstone Air Aircraft Crash Lands At Wilson Airport Shortly After Take Off (Photos)

A Silverstone Fokker 50 aircraft destined for Mombasa and Lamu on Friday crash-landed at Wilson Airport.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

Silverstone Air to Lamu on Friday afternoon. The mess you have in these planes now flying all over will soon cause lives. @JamesMacharia_ and Kibe of KCAA silenced with bribes. pic.twitter.com/2wL2HvKQGI — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 15, 2018

Despite previous warnings of the impending danger, the Skyward and Silverstone planes have continued to overload old aircrafts thus risking the lives of those on board and on the ground.

We have severally warned that the Skyward and Silverstone planes are a security risk but the owners have consistently bribed KCAA officials to look the other way as the law and regulations are flouted.

Statement from Silverstone Air

Common is overloading of the old aircraft, some of which doesn’t even have an insurance cover because of age and lack of key components.

You will say Alai hates Silverstone. Here is a new allegation from a source. Jetways, Skyward and Silverstone are a serious risk to lives at Wilson Airport. This is not something we should be joking about. pic.twitter.com/jZM7FP2qxw — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 15, 2018

The airlines also steal parts from other planes parked at Wilson Airport.

While passengers escaped the mishap, future incidents might not see people escape.

Silverstone launched flights to Kisumu in February 2018.

No matter how many times they advertise, Skyward and Silverstone are a complete risk. We shouldn’t be having planes which are used for cargo at night and converted to accommodate passengers during the day. One of their plane crashed in Utawala because of overloading. pic.twitter.com/QSK3GaLxq6 — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 5, 2018

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.

