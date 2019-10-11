in NEWS

Silverstone Air Aircraft Crash Lands At Wilson Airport Shortly After Take Off (Photos)

A Silverstone Fokker 50 aircraft destined for Mombasa and Lamu on Friday crash-landed at Wilson Airport.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

Despite previous warnings of the impending danger, the Skyward and Silverstone planes have continued to overload old aircrafts thus risking the lives of those on board and on the ground.

Silverstone Aircraft crashes

We have severally warned that the Skyward and Silverstone planes are a security risk but the owners have consistently bribed KCAA officials to look the other way as the law and regulations are flouted.

Statement from Silverstone Air

Common is overloading of the old aircraft, some of which doesn’t even have an insurance cover because of age and lack of key components.

The airlines also steal parts from other planes parked at Wilson Airport.

While passengers escaped the mishap, future incidents might not see people escape.

Silverstone launched flights to Kisumu in February 2018.

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

