Tob Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu Granted Sh2 Million Cash Bail

Suspect in Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen’s murder, and his widow, Sarah Wairimu has been granted a Sh2 million cash bail.

Wairimu who has been in custody for at least two months has been ordered to provide the court with testimonials of living arrangements before she can be released.

Another suspect, Peter Karanja, Gilgil MP Martha Wangari’s ex husband, on Friday entered a not guilty plea.

The businessman was arrested in connection with the cold blooded murder of the golf magnate moments before his body was discovered at his Kitisuru home.

The prosecution sought to have the second suspect’s case consolidated with that of the first accused, Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu.

The businessman who is also entangled in another court case with Ms Wangari over their children also asked the court to release him on bail.

The court however ordered that the former taxi driver files a formal bail application.

His lawyer had earlier argued that Karanja was very ill and was in dire need of medical attention.

“Our client is sick. His blood sugar has gone to critical levels …we are asking as he continues to stay in police custody that he be taken to his personal doctor at Aga Khan Hospital on a daily basis.

This is because on Friday he had a terrible condition which we had to seek the intervention of the DCI to have him taken to the hospital,” the lawyer told the court.

Last week, Justice Stella Mutuku ordered that he be taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for any medical emergency.

Sarah too entered a not guilty plea after being formally charged with murdering her husband on the night of July 19 and 20, with others not before court.

