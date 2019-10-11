in NEWS

Moi University Closed Following Students’ Unrest

Moi University was on Friday closed indefinitely following students’ unrest.

Students staged protests in the morning where they agitated for their rights.

In what was supposed to be a peaceful protest, gunshots were allegedly fired and teargas lobbed.

The institution management has ordered the students to immediately vacate the campus.

In a notice to all students by Deputy vice chancellor Prof I.N Kimengi,  the demos led to the injury of university officers as well as destruction of property.

This comes days after Kenyatta University was shut down over continued student riots.

In a memo, the University Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina said that the Senate had reached the decision following disturbances by some students that have led to disruption of lectures and destruction of university property.

“In view of the foregoing, all students are required to vacate the university premises immediately,” read the memo in part.

