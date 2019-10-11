Private Investigator Jane Mugo Reveals Reasons Why She Was Labelled A “Serial Criminal”

Embattled private investigator Jane Mugo has had a few run-ins with the law in the past couple of months.

Mugo, was declared a dangerous criminal by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in September for alleged robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill.

Then, DCI said, the PI had drawn a pistol and threatened to kill a man on August 15, 2019 in New Muthaiga Estate, Nairobi.

But according to Mugo, a mother of two boys, those after her want to be forcefully incorporated in her company, Trimo Security.

In a sworn affidavit, she further cites a case in which she tried recovering a client’s money from three Asians.

The three; Shantilal Shah, Shantilal Vershi Shah and Atula Shantilal Shah had refused to pay her client an undisclosed amount of money.

Mugo, in the affidavit said that there were warrants of arrest against the trio which had not been executed by Spring Valley police.

On February 1, she reached out for help from Gigiri OCPD who helped assemble a team from Spring Valley police station which was joined by members of her team.

The teams proceeded to the Shah home where they found Deepa Shantilal Shah.

Deepa told the investigators that the others had left the country but were going to process payments to her client on February 4.

The Shah kin however asked to make all the payments in six months.

But on February 8, Mugo was accused of threatening Deepa.

Again, Mugo cites another case in which her client, a British billionaire Vallabh Haribhai Bakrania, sought her services to help him recover his properties.

According to Mugo, immigration officers had raided Bakrania’s New Muthaiga home and confiscated his passports, gun and Bentley.

She asked to see the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who instead directed her to his chief of staff Munga Nyale.

Mr Nyale met with the British billionaire and again pointed him in the direction of the director internal complaints Charlton Muriithi.

The latter recorded Bakrania’s complaint and addressed it to regional commander Ndolo at Nairobi Area.

The next day, she narrated, she made her way to Nairobi Area where she was introduced to Four DCI officers who would be handling the case.

On August 15, she met the detectives at Gigiri police station before heading to the client’s home to record his sister’s statement.

Upon reaching the home, she said, she met a cook who asked her to help them find alternative employment because they were allegedly being asked to give false witness accounts.

The cook said they had been approached by a Sanjey Metta and Kevin Oduor.

She would later find out that there were individuals trying to “fix” her and have her kicked out of the case.

In a past interview with Citizen TV, Mugo said she was being targeted because she was working on a “sensitive matter, and the matter is touching on some senior government officials…”

She further noted that she is afraid for her life and that of her children.

On September 18, she was arraigned before Milimani chief magistrate and accused that on August 15, 2019, at New Muthaiga Inn in Nairobi, she, without lawful excuse drew a pistol and threatened to kill Patrick Mugusia Kefa.

The second charge sheet read that on February 4, 2019, at Kyuna Close within Spring Valley in Gigiri, without lawful excuse, she threatened to kill Deepa Shah.

She denied both counts and was released on a bond of Sh300,000 with an alternative of Sh200,000 cash bail in respect to the first charge and a bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative of Sh100,000 cash bail in respect to the second charge.

