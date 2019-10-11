Gor Mahia Jump To Position 19 In Latest CAF Club Ranking

Gor Mahia have moved from position 24 to 19 in the latest CAF club ranking with 296 points. K’Ogalo are the only ranked team in the country.

The ranking was based on the results in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup and updated over the matches from the second round by a system of increasing points each season since 2009.

Only Simba SC (20) are above Gor Mahia in the East African region.

Gor Mahia have been rising steadily in the continental scene and have made it to the group stages of the Confederation Cup back to back in the last two seasons.

Last season, the record Kenyan Premier League champions reached the quarterfinals of the second tier club championship.

Gor have a chance to make it three out of three if they beat Daring Club Motema Pemba of Congo in the Confederation playoffs later this month.

Another Kenyan club Bandari, who are also in the playoffs round and will play Horoya AC of Guinea, will earn their first points if they make the group stage for the first time this season.

