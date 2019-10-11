Controversy Surrounds Ksh135 Million FKF OB Van Repossessed By Supersport

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is now struggling to explain how an Outside Broadcasting Van (OB Van) purchased at a tune of Ksh135 million vanished, with reports indicating that the van was repossessed by Supersport.

The van was bought between 2016 and 2017, a time the federation hoped to fill the gap left by Supersport in sports coverage, which had left the country.

FKF received funds from Fifa and contracted WTS Global to procure the an, which was bought from Supersport. However, according to reports, WTS never paid the amount in full, forcing Supersport to repossess the van early this year.

Read: FKF, Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Reach Consensus

WTS is said to be struggling financially, and has going under with its management unreachable.

According to the Nation, Supersport now wants any broadcasting endeavour undertaken by the federation be done in a tripartite agreement involving the federation, SuperSport and WTS Global.

The van’s insurance license has expired, and it will cost the federation at least Ksh4 million to have it renewed before it can be operational.

The van is also said to be outdated and was only sold to the federation as a way of ‘disposing’ it, since it had already been decommissioned.

Read: Barry Otieno Appointed Acting FKF CEO To Replace Robert Muthomi

“That van had already been decommissioned and it wasn’t being used because it has very old equipment. It is a decommissioned van and SuperSport had asked WTS to help them offload it,” a source quoted by the Nation says.

At the moment, despite receiving funds from Fifa every year, FKF is yet to pay the National female football team team their allowances dating back to 2016.

FKF receives Ksh50 million yearly to organise men, women, and youth competitions involving at least 10 clubs for up to 90 matches.The federation also receives Ksh200 million in four-year cycles to fund agreed objectives relating to football infrastructures such as pitches, technical centres, training grounds, and even stadiums.

Fifa also gets Ksh20 million each year for travel and accommodation of national teams, and a similar amount every four years for football equipment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu