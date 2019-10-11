Breaking: Ill-fated Vehicle In Likoni Ferry Tragedy, Bodies Finally Retrieved [Video]

The ill-fated vehicle in the Likoni ferry tragedy has finally been retrieved from the Indian ocean.

The vehicle with registration number KCB 289C was secured by divers from the Kenyan Navy at around noon and was lifted from the sea a few minutes past 4pm.

The vehicle contains the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

Emergency teams are at the location and are expected to receive the bodies as the officers tow the vehicle to Ferry Police Station, Likoni Division.

Read: I Will Not Sacrifice To ‘Thirsty Sea gods’, Husband of Likoni Ferry Tragedy Victim Declares

The operation has taken the Navy and private divers from South Africa 13 days.

Divers from Kenya Ferry Services Ltd, Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute also took part in the operation.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said on Thursday evening that the process to remove the wreck from the seabed had been hampered by strong currents that posed a high risk to divers.

Military officers will hold a special prayer session before Oguna addresses the press.

The car was the last to board MV Harambee ferry on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and reversed when the ferry was midstream, plunging into the ocean.

Read Also: Disagreements Among Rescue Teams Delay Retrieval Operations In Likoni As Car Moves To New Location

Here is the video of the vehicle being pulled out the ocean courtesy of NTV:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu