Tanasha Donna Reveals Secret Behind Sexy Body Just A Week After Giving Birth

New mom Tanasha Donna recently left tongues wagging after flaunting her sexy postpartum body slightly a week after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy.

In the Tuesday photo, Tanasha showed off her body in a pair of pink shorts and brassiere.

Many thronged her Instagram page seeking to know the secret behind such quick and impressive results.

To set things straight, Tanasha, during a question and answer session on her page, sought to address the queries.

The radio personality stated that to achieve her flat tummy she used a stretch mark removing lotion on a daily basis after delivery.

She, however, pointed out that as much as that might have worked for her, it might not work for some people due to different types of “genes”.

“Honestly speaking it all depends on each body type. Everyone is different and people have different genes. PALMERS stretch mark lotion helped prevent stretch marks, I used it on a daily basis,” she said.

Further, Tanasha maintained that women should love their natural bodies regardless of the results.

“I will advise my ladies or moms to be, to love their bodies regardless because it takes a lot to grow that little human being inside of you. Also, I personally believe that it really all depends on your diet, genes, whether or not you hydrate. I wouldn’t really pinpoint any specific secret,” she added.

There have been rumours that Tanasha and her Tanzanian boyfriend Diamond Platnumz falsified the birth of their son to coincide with the Bongo star’s October 2 birthday.

According to Tanzanian blogs, the NRG Radio presenter welcomed their bundle of joy weeks ago but lied about it.

She, however, denied the claims saying that would only make her a bad mother.

“I know people do a lot for clout. But fake my son’s birthday for 15 minutes of clout? Only an idiot can do that. What kind of mother would I be to have my son celebrate a false birthday each year?

I’d be a very selfish mother to do that. Foolish blogs, they never get their facts right!” she lamented.

In an attempt to prove that the couple didn’t lie about the child’s birth, Tanasha took to Instagram last week to post a photo of her at hospital with a band on her hand bearing the date of delivery, “Tanasha Donna Baby, DOB: 02-OCT-2019.”

“17 Hours Of Labour at 42 weeks, natural birth… But it was worth it. Good is good am now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love. Thank you, Lord, ” she wrote.

