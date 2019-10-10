Tanasha Donna Rubbishes Claims That She Falsified Son’s Birthday (Photo)

Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna has denied falsifying their son’s birthday.

According to Tanzanian blogs, the NRG Radio presenter welcomed their bundle of joy weeks ago but lied about it.

This they said was so that the baby’s birthday coincided with that of his father.

But according to Tanasha, lying about her child’s birthday would only make her a bad mother.

“I know people do a lot for clout. But fake my son’s birthday for 15 minutes of clout? Only an idiot can do that. What kind of mother would I be to have my son celebrate a false birthday each year?

I’d be a very selfish mother to do that. Foolish blogs, they never get their facts right!” she lamented.

The singer who is soon going to drop her Donnatella EP also noted that the Aga Khan Hospital would not risk posting a fake birth day.

Away from the drama, she also stated that her son was born 42 weeks in at 3.8kgs.

The Radio hitmaker also consented to comedian Eric Omondi’s request to being the child’s godfather.

“I don’t know why I’m seeing this now. Thank you so much for such a lovely message. Continue inspiring us and making 🇰🇪 proud!

And yes please! What better God father than you,” added Tanasha.

She and Platnumz are yet to reveal the baby’s face and his name.

