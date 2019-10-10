Two Police Officers Among Three Arrested In Connection With Ksh6 Million Eastleigh Robbery

Police Constable Simon Mwaniki, who is linked to the recent Ksh6 million Eastleigh robbery, has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a week.

The officer attached at Kayole Police Station was arrested on Wednesday night alongside two other suspects at Kahawa West by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The other suspects include a DCI officer, Kelvin Marangu, attached at Kasarani and a civilian who police identified as Martin Kithinji.

The three were arrested after police officers, who were acting on intelligence leads, intercepted a Toyota Caldina — Reg. No. KAY 443N — they were travelling in.

After interrogation, Mwaniki led detectives to his two houses at Kayole Junction and Hurlingham where detectives seized Ksh29,000 and USD 8,8000 in fake currencies.

The officers also recovered 30 rounds of ammunition, 15 speed governors, recorded compliance certificates, forged driving licenses and suspicious documents including NTSA Stamps, PSV certificates and work permits.

According to the DCI, the suspects will be arraigned tomorrow on Friday.

Last week on Saturday, police revealed that Mwaniki was among two people who escaped arrest during an operation that saw three police officers attached at Kayole Police Station arrested.

The three; CPL Wilson Cheruiyot, PC Daniel Kipkorir and PC Alex Kandie had a pistol each and a total of 45 rounds of ammunition.

According to the police, the suspects were part of a six-man gang that included a Cameroonian National, which stormed a hotel room armed with pistols and demanded that the two occupants surrender all the money in their possession.

The victims; Mohammed Hassan and Abdullahi Yusuf are reported to have surrendered Ksh.6 million that was in form of Dollars.

As soon as they left, the victims raised the alarm, and police who were on patrol responded only to find the gang were fellow officers from Kayole.

In the recent past, cases of robbery involving rogue police officers have been on the rise.

Yesterday, three police officers and two prison warders were arrested after they were allegedly busted stealing money from a Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ATM in Machakos County.

A Police report indicates that the officers were arrested after a security guard raised alarm.

Upon search, the suspects were found to be in possession of Ksh268,000.

The five have been identified as Corporal (CPL) Richard Wambua (from Kahuro Police Station in Murang’a), Administration Police Constable (APC) Boniface Wambua (from Rapid Deployment Unit in Nairobi and currently attached at RDU Mau).

Others are APC Cyprian Odundo (based in Machakos), Prison Warder Julius Mwalili (attached to Prisons Headquarters) and Prison Warder Musyoki Mutua (attached to Prisons Regional Commander Nairobi).

The arrest comes a month after police imposters stole Ksh72 million from a Standard Chartered ATM.

Three police officers are among six suspects who were implicated in the heist.

The six suspects were charged with robbery with violence. They denied the charges were released on Ksh1 million surety bond.

