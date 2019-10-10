Peter Karanja, Suspect In Tob Cohen Murder In Another Court Wrangle With Mp Wife

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has taken her estranged husband Peter Karanja to court, wanting him to keep off their children due to his criminal case.

In petition filed by Ms Wangari before Chief Magistrate Joseph Karanja, the legislator wants the court to compel Mr Karanja to pay monthly upkeep for their children amounting to Sh270,000.

The couple had filed for divorce in a Naivasha court last month, just before the estranged husband was arrested in connection to the murder of Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen.

Ms Wangari cites evidences provided by the media as well as the murder court case that Mr Karanga is battling narrating that the records are detrimental and might ruin their children future.

“The respondent (Karanja) as per media reports has been confirmed to be a man in relationships with many women and a man of bad social standing.Last month, Karanja was arrested on allegations of murder and it is important that his true character be exposed before he is allowed to access and interact with the minors,” said George Kimani the lawyer representing the Gilgil MP.

Karanja was arrested and is still in court after the head Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti cited to have found compelling evidence linking him to the brutal murder of Dutch business man as well as locations synced to his residence just before his murder.

Following the incident, estranged wife Wangari said that their children were stigmatized following the reports by the media regarding the murder case.

She added that he should be stopped from contacting his children until the case facing him was heard and determined.

“This is meant to avoid prejudice, mental anguish, ridicule and accompanying dangers and stigma on the part of the minors arising from the criminal allegations facing Karanja,” reads Wangari’s petition.

The lawyer representing Karanja FI Mburu, however, rubbished the report adding that his client was innocent until proven guilty, and had the right to a fair trial.

Mburu also asked for more time to reply to the petitioner with the petition to be determined on November, 6.

