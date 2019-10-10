Harmonize Reemerges, Unveils New Management After Dumping Diamond’s Wasafi

Celebrated musician and former member of WCB Wasafi productions Harmonize has made a come back, announcing a new management label.

This comes a few months after the singer exited the Diamond-owned label in a controversial manner, citing frustrations and lack of understanding.

Through his Instagram page, the Kwangwaru singer announced that he was under his own new management, known as Konde Music Worldwide.

“Woow, Welcome 2 My House (KONDE MUSIC WORLDWIDE) Official Harmonize Management. Please Join the Family,” read the post.

The news was taken differently by his followers, with some of his die hard fans pleading allegiance and support for his music while others shut it down claiming it would not take off.

Three months ago, rumors and speculations were swirling in the media indicating that Harmonize had ditched his management despite him denying and asking the media to stop peddling lies.

However, the matters took a different turn after one of the managers of the WCB label revealed that the singer had handed in the request to exit committing to comply the the consequences that might come after.

He later made changes on his official pages and alluding that he was in the process of exiting the label.

According to some of his fans, the new move to introduce his own record label is to rival his former boss Diamond.

