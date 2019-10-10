174 Schools Closed In Nyanza As Crackdown Intensifies

A total of 174 schools have been closed down in Nyanza since the commencement of closing unsafe schools that began two weeks ago.

According to statistics, Kisii County is leading with 52 institutions closed down followed closely by Migori with 42.

This has ignited the wrath of parents whose children failed to report to the alternative proposed schools, hence staging protests against the order by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

The Ministry of Education has cited that the majority of the schools closed down in the region were either publicly owned, illegally registered or lacked safe facilities to accommodate school children.

“Some of these academies have not submitted their registration certificates. We have given them enough time to put their houses in order,” said Pius N’goma, Kisii County Education Director.

N’goma also explained that once a school changed its location and increased its population, it needed to be re-registered afresh as per the new changes.

He however, promised parents and school managements that the process would be conducted in a humane way to avoid education crisis that might affect planned National examinations.

In another account of events, at least 30 Primary schools have been shut down in Migori Country, with Education Commission stating that a number of the teachers working in the schools had not been registered by the Teachers’ Service Commission.

Migori County Education Director Elizabeth Otieno said that the school had failed to meet the requirements set by the Education Commission hence prompting closure.

She however affirmed to parents that the safety of their children was a priority with the involvement of Ministry of Public works and Health.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials urged the government to finish the crackdown on Public schools before embarking on the private ones to relieve the tension and allow room for consultations.

