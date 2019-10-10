Three Chinese Developers Arrested Over Sh26 Million Tax Fraud

Three Chinese nationals were arrested by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers for failing to remit Sh26 million in taxes.

The trio; Zhang Xiaodong, Ming Zhao, He Youging, are the proprietors of Tianyi Limited-a real estate company of residential houses in Athi River known as River Park Estate.

According to KRA’s commissioner of investigation and enforcement, David Yego, the three sold a 171 unit apartment but failed to declare their taxes.

They are all out on a police cash bail of Sh100,000 each and are set to appear in court on October 14, 2019.

In May, three other Chinese nationals were apprehended for evading to pay taxes amounting to Sh58 million.

The three, Pi Ning, Li Hua and Hu Bin, were directors of Electric Tools Kenya Limited.

