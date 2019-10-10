Menu

in ENTERTAINMENT

Bahati’s Sister-in-law Causes Drama As She Busts Him In Meeting With Another Woman (Video)

Gospel singer Bahati and wife Diana Marua / Courtesy

Kevin Bahati and Diana Marua might be the perfect couple to some but they too go through the ups and downs that come with marriage.

They have a reality show that airs on NTV and word has it that it is scripted.

The fights and make ups, it has been said are all made up.

In the most recent episode, Bahati met up with a certain young lady and as fate would have it, with him was Diana’s sister, Val.

Val replaced Emma as the singer’s personal assistant after the latter accused the singer of cheating on his then heavily pregnant wife.

As is expected, Val had her sister’s back. The Mama crooner left her waiting at the reception as he held a meeting with the media personality.

Val could not however stay put as instructed and instead stormed their meeting.

“Huyu ni media personality mgani sijawahi muona? You think I do not know the presenters in media? This are the thing you used to so with Emma as your PA and that is why you fired her?

Let me tell you Bahati I am here as your personal assistant and I am here as Diana’s sister. Your wife’s sister. Ama that is Sandra the woman who brought drama in your marriage,” she shouted.

Bahati then tried to calm his sister-in-law down by trying to get her to step out for a private conversation.

“Unachoma. Val is making today a long day and I need to do something,” he said.

