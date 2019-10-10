Bahati’s Sister-in-law Causes Drama As She Busts Him In Meeting With Another Woman (Video)

Kevin Bahati and Diana Marua might be the perfect couple to some but they too go through the ups and downs that come with marriage.

They have a reality show that airs on NTV and word has it that it is scripted.

The fights and make ups, it has been said are all made up.

In the most recent episode, Bahati met up with a certain young lady and as fate would have it, with him was Diana’s sister, Val.

Val replaced Emma as the singer’s personal assistant after the latter accused the singer of cheating on his then heavily pregnant wife.

As is expected, Val had her sister’s back. The Mama crooner left her waiting at the reception as he held a meeting with the media personality.

Val could not however stay put as instructed and instead stormed their meeting.

“Huyu ni media personality mgani sijawahi muona? You think I do not know the presenters in media? This are the thing you used to so with Emma as your PA and that is why you fired her?