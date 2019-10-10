Assistant Chief Accused Of Stabbing Eight People In Six Weeks

Soin sub-location assistant chief Reuben Ruto is on the spot for allegedly stabbing eight people in just one and half months.

The latest to be stabbed by the government official is Richard Cheruiyot, according to reports by the Nation. He was stabbed at the Sachang’wan last Friday, where he had gone for a drink in a popular joint.

Cheruiyot arrives at the bar and sat next to the assistant chief, who was already taking his drink, but accidentally shook the table spilling some drinks.

“Just when I had taken a seat, the table shook and some beer spilt from his bottle. He got angry, took a beer bottle and tried hitting me with it, but he missed. He then reached out to his pocket and drew a pen knife and stabbed me twice on the hands,” Mr Cheruiyot said. Read: Police Commissioner Moses Lubasia Person Of Interest In Ksh6 Million Eastleigh Robbery Cheruiyot reported the matter at Sachang’wan Police Post, took OB numbers and P3 forms, but the chief still walks scot-free. “Still, the chief walks free, intimidates them, and dares them to report the matter to wherever they want to,” reports the paper. Another victim, Mr Julius Sang, had been assaulted three times by the chief and as a result lost his hearing ability. Mr Samuel Chege was also stabbed by the chief on his head in August while other victims, Mr Joel Cheruiyot and Mr Robert Keter were assaulted but settled the matter out of court. The chief is also alleged to be asking for sexual favours from women and girls to offer services.

