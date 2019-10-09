Vera Sidika Confesses To Darkening Skin To Promote Song (Video)

Socialite and flamboyant business woman Vera Sidika has left fans in shock after an outstanding confession.

According to Vera, she darkened her skin to promote the new song ‘mimi’ and not for the speculations that she had missed her darker skin tone before bleaching.

The song which came out on July 12, was followed by a buzz and threw social media into a frenzy, with fans criticizing her while others applauded her for going back to her original color.

It has now emerged through an interview with Wasafi FM that they were all stunts to have the song promoted, adding that she would never go back after she made the decision to lighten her skin.

“You know that was just a publicity stunt. I know you understand how stunts work, I did it just to promote my song,” said Vera.

The song has currently garnered close to 500,000 views on YouTube bearing the logic that Vera apparently uses to get through life.

It reads, “Logic can get you from point A to B, Imagination can get you everywhere. Mimi is my new single depicting the essence of audacity in life.”

This does not come as a surprise to majority of her fans considering she is known for controversies and pulling stunts.

Last year before releasing her first song Nalia, she made a perfect timing where she had just broken up with her ex Otile Brown and posted new pictures with a Tanzanian eye candy, Calisah to cause a frenzy.

Celebrities have picked on the new wave of creating controversy to get a story to go viral or reach a wide group of people by staging stunts before dropping a new song or movies.

