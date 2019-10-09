Tanasha Donna Looking Sexy A Week After Welcoming Child (Photo)

Tanasha Donna is flaunting her 1 week postpartum body.

The NRG presenter gave birth to her son last week on Wednesday, October 2, which means that the baby Simba shares a birthday with his father, Diamond Platnumz.

A week after going through 17 hours of labour, the Radio queen is back with a snatched waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Sep 27, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

“17 hours of labour at 42 weeks, natural birth, but it was all worth it. God is good, I’m now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love (Diamond). Thank You lord,” she said.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tanasha showed off her body in a pair of pink shorts and brassiere.

Earlier, Tanahs had expressed the desire to have cosmetic surgery to improve the way she looks.

“There so much stuff I don’t like about myself. I don’t like my body. I don’t like my butt coz actually I don’t have a butt as it is what it is.

Actually I’m thinking of getting a surgery done next year but no Silicon but I will do fat transfer and I’m gon’ be quite open about it and honest. As at the end of the day I believe what is important is who you are deep down and inside (sic),” she said.

