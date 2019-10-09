Speaker Elachi’s Comeback Causes Stir At City Hall

Embattled Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi’s comeback to city hall has caused a stir, with some MCAs unwilling to take her back despite court ruling.

It is alleged that Elachi’s return was orchestrated by a few MCAs from the minority side without involving the house leadership.

This follows a court ruling that overturned her ouster, reinstating her as the County Assembly speaker after being evicted by MCAs.

Read:Nairobi County MCAs Vow To Oust Speaker Beatrice Elachi Amid Reinstatement By Court

Early in May this year, the Employment and Labor Relations Court led by Justice Maureen Onyango ruled in favor of Elachi following her impeachment citing massive flaws in the process.

The MCAs led by majority leader Abdi Guyo said that they had lost hope in Elachi’s leadership adding that the legislators were unwilling to work with her.

“In as much as we respect the court ruling, it cannot force an employee on an employer. We are the people that employed her and our decision to impeach her was final,” stated Guyo.

Elachi was last seen in office in September last year, when the legislators were planning her ouster.

Read Also:Elachi Opposes Mariga’s Candidature, States He Can’t Continue Okoth’s Legacy

Elachi has been vocal about the Kibra-by election, rubbishing Mariga’s competency to run for the elective post as well as represent the Kibra people.

She said during one of the interviews that Mariga was not fit to fill in the late Okoth’s shoes, endorsing Imran Okoth of ODM.

“For anyone going to Kibra, they must set the bar high just like Ken Okoth… Mariga cannot continue Okoth’s legacy,” Elachi said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu