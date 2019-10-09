Sonko Recommends Change Of Nairobi Majority Leader, Accuses Guyo Of Undermining County Government

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday sacked county assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo.

In a letter addressed to assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi, the county boss accuses Guyo of undermining the county government through intimidation, interference and cajoling of staff.

Sonko also states that the majority leader who has been involved in a power struggle with Elachi has made it impossible for him to implement Jubilee’s manifesto at the county level.

In his place, Sonko recommended Hamza MCA Mark Ndungu.

“Consequently, am forwarding to you the name of Mark Ndungu as the new majority leader designate. Kindly effect appropriately, said Mr Sonko in the letter dated October 4,” the letter read in part.

It is however not clear if it is within Sonko’s mandate to change the assembly leadership.

Earlier on in the day, a group allied to Guyo stormed Elachi’s office on her first day back in office since her ouster about a year ago.

The group destroyed property forcing police to lob teargas in a bid to restore calm.

According to the embattled speaker, her return is meant to bring back sanity to the assembly.

“I have been the speaker all along and I have come back to bring sanity in the assembly,” she said.

She further noted that should any harm befall her, then Guyo will be held responsible.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu