Socialite Pendo’s Ex-Caucasian Lover Dismisses Engagement, Terms It Ploy

Socialite and Nairobi Diaries Star, Pendo, has made headlines again after her alleged ex-Caucasian lover denied having engaged her.

The proposal, which was aired via a television series in 2018, was short-lived and followed by a series of controversies.

The ex-lover, Joseph Kner, has come out to dismiss the alleged engagement terming it as a ploy.

According to Kner, the engagement was staged and meant to boost coverage of the reality show adding that he had no intentions of marrying the lass.

This was in response to a fan who posed the question on his Instagram, seeking clarification on what led to the engagement being cancelled.

“Staged, faked, unreal. All for the entertainment for Nairobi Diaries. I had other personal plans as I many times explained,” he explained.

The Norwich national, further, distanced himself from the conversation surrounding their past relationship.

He, however, pointed out that there was no bad blood between the two, adding that each was living their lives separately.

“I have no beef with Pendo,” read the Instagram post.

Pendo made appearances in the dramatic TV series which premiered in December 2015 and has since attracted a fairly large viewership.

Her character was very controversial as she was engaged in fights and often at times picked up wars with anyone.

Her relationship with the ex-lover, however, was very abrupt and only came to light at the premiere of the ninth season.

The season began with the love birds showcasing their love followed by an impromptu engagement that did not last more than a week.

