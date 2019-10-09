Police Surround Bobi Wine’s Residence After Cancelling His Independence Day Concert [Photos]

Ugandan Afropop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine has reportedly been placed under house arrest after local authorities cancelled his Independence Day music concert.

Taking to his Twitter handle the vocal Kyadondo East MP stated that the police had surrounded his residence since Tuesday 11pm limiting his movement.

“Since 11:00pm, police & military surrounded my home & my private property, One Love Beach Busabala, in yet another move to place me under house arrest & block our Independence Day music concert. 156th concert so far! For singing truth to power, I can’t perform in my own country, ” he wrote.

In the pictures shared by the lawmaker, armed policemen can be seen patrolling the area he claimed to be his private premises.

Since 11:00pm, police & military surrounded my home & my private property, One Love Beach Busabala, in yet another move to place me under house arrest & block our Independence Day music concert. 156th concert so far! For singing truth to power, I can't perform in my own country. pic.twitter.com/29zSdI6ruZ — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 9, 2019

He accused President Yoweri Museveni of sabotaging his political moves.

According to Wine, Museveni is so afraid of his influence that he had gone ahead and registered himself as a musician just to counter his activities.

“Gen. Museveni, so afraid of a critical microphone is doing everything to silence it. He recently registered himself as a musician in another desperate attempt to counter us. Has been attending concerts of his praise singers. All we say, let there be fairness! This is our country, ” he added.

While announcing the cancellation of the show, Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola said Wine did not consider the plans for medical care, traffic control, crowd control and security.

“This serves to inform you that the notice to the Inspector General of Police has remarkable deficiencies, which do not guarantee lawfulness, safety, security for the public and organisers,” part of the letter dated October 2 reads.

This, is, however, not the first time Wine’s event has been cancelled.

In April this year, the legislator was violently arrested as he was headed to a concert in Busabala where he was expected to give a speech on police brutality, injustice and abuse of authority.

Police had cancelled the concert on grounds that they could not provide enough security during the Easter Monday concert.

He was later released on USh1,000,000 (Ksh27, 000) bail.

The defiant MP, who has declared his intention to challenge Museveni in 2021 elections, is facing several charges including illegal possession of firearms and staging unlawful protests in the country.

In August, he was charged with intending to annoy, alarm or ridicule the President.

