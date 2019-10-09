Five Police Officers Busted Stealing From KCB ATM In Machakos

Five police officers have been arrested after they were allegedly busted stealing money from a Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ATM in Machakos County.

A Police report indicates that the officers were arrested after a security guard raised alarm.

Upon search, the suspects were found to be in possession of Ksh268,000.

The five have been identified as Corporal (CPL) Richard Wambua (from Kahuro Police Station in Murang’a), Administration Police Constable (APC) Boniface Wambua (from Rapid Deployment Unit in Nairobi and currently attached at RDU Mau).

Others are APC Cyprian Odundo (based in Machakos), Prison Warder Julius Mwalili (attached to Prisons Headquarters) and Prison Warder Musyoki Mutua (attached to Prisons Regional Commander Nairobi).

“…Upon conducting a search, Ksh100,000 was recovered from the motor vehicle dashboard and another Ksh168,600 from Julius Mwalili which had been hidden inside his socks and which he failed to account for, ” the report reads in part.

Also recovered was one prisons beret.

The arrest comes a month after police imposters stole Ksh72 million from a Standard Chartered ATM.

Three police officers are among six suspects who were implicated in the heist.

The six suspects were charged with robbery with violence. They denied the charges were released on Ksh1 million surety bond.

In the recent past, cases of robbery involving rogue police officers have been on the rise.

Last week, three police officers attached Kayole Police station were arrested by detectives based in Pangani after they allegedly robbed two victims of USD 60,000/- (Ksh. 6M) at Barwqo Lodge, in Eastleigh. Also arrested is a Cameroonian national.

The officers were identified as CPL Wilson Cheruiyot, PC Daniel Kiokorir, PC Alex Kandie.

Detectives recovered three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

