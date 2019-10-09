Police Commissioner Moses Lubasia Person Of Interest In Ksh6 Million Eastleigh Robbery

A police commissioner attached to the National Police Service headquarters, Moses Lubasia, is expected to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection to a Ksh6 million robbery that happened in Eastleigh last week.

According to reports by People Daily, the cop is said to have received part of the money stolen from Mohammed Hassan Mohammed and Abdulahi Hussein Yusuf in Barwqo Lodge in Eastleigh.

In a CCTV footage captured at the hotel, four officers were captured stealing Ksh6 million from the two, of whom three have been arrested.

The fourth one, identified as Mwaniki, escaped with at least Ksh2.5 million to Kayole Police Station where he handed over the money and a pistol to a female officer identified only as Caro.

Caro conspired with the canteen operator, Petronila Njeri, to hide part of the loot. The two women then headed to Ruai with the pistol and part of the money, which they handed to Lubasia while Mwaniki went into hiding. Lubasia then immediately returned the pistol to the armoury at Ruai police station.

“The firearm was handed over to the station by the senior officer in unclear circumstances. Reports also indicate that part of the money was given to some officers at the station,” said a senior officer involved in the investigations as quoted by People Daily.

The arrested officers included Wilson Cheruiyot, Daniel Kipkorir, Alex Kandie and a Cameroonian Jean Baptist Esome. They were found with USD 35,200 (Ksh3.5 million). Three Pistols and 45 Rounds of Ammunition was also recovered.

THREE Police Officers attached at Kayole P/Station & a Cameroonian were last night Arrested by Pangani Detectives after they Robbed two Victims of USD 60,000/- (Ksh. 6M) at BARWQO Lodge, 8th Street 2nd Av. Eastleigh. Two other Suspects; PC Mwaniki & the Gang's Informer escaped. pic.twitter.com/H6vVas8izq — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 5, 2019

Should investigations establish that Lubasia played a role in trying to conceal evidence of the robbery, he is likely to be charged with robbery and aiding robbery.

The DCI boss George Kinoti said they will investigate all the character in the robbery including victims, policemen and the owner of the guest house where the incident took place.

“All the people involved in that incident, including police officers, will face the law and it does not matter which rank they may hold. A thief is a thief, irrespective of their rank. We are interested to know the source of the money and what the victims wanted to do with the money. Was it a case of money laundering?” Kinoti asked yesterday.

