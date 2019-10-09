National Oil CEO MaryJane Mwangi Quits, James Nyarnongo Appointed In Acting Capacity

National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) CEO MaryJane Mwangi has announced her exit from the helm of the State Corporation.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, NOCK’s board stated that Ms Mwangi had confirmed that she will not be renewing her contract.

“During a Board meeting held on 09. October 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of National Oil Corporation of Kenya Ms MaryJane Mwangi communicated her decision no to renew her contract. In this regard, the Board has accepted her decision, ” the statement reads in part.

Following her exit, the board appointed Mr James Nyarnongo as the acting CEO pending the recruitment of a substantive CEO.

Ms Mwangi was confirmed as NOCK CEO in August 2017 after serving in an acting capacity for eighteen months.

For over two years that she served at the helm, Ms Mwangi faced several graft accusations.

She was linked to at least Ksh300 million oil theft scandal, that rocked the corporation.

Though she was said to have been directly linked in the graft, no action was taken on her as she is said to have been protected by state officers including the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Petroleum Permanent Secretary (PS) Andrew Kamau.

Early this year, insiders intimated to Kahawa Tungu that while NOCK can’t account for Ksh 300 million (exactly Ksh 298,867,452) which is the cost of petroleum supposedly delivered to Kenya Ports Authority, Ms Mwangi managed to evade arrest by staying in contact with the DCI boss through officers Kaimenyi and Roba who constantly collected money on behalf of the police boss at the corporation.

Over the years, she allegedly avoided being removed from office by sharing her loot with PS Kamau who used Engineer Stanley Kamau to push for the PS’ agenda.

Through such deals, the PS managed to maintain Ms Mwangi as the boss of the struggling corporation which auditors believe is headed into receivership.

Prior to her appointment, Maryjane was NOCK’s head of sales and marketing.

She has also held different positions including at Chevron (Caltex Oil) Kenya Limited where she was the Sales Business Consultant as well as the LPG Manager at Shell and BP and LPG Supervisor at Agip Kenya Limited.

Ms Mwangi also served as the General Manager, Downstream Operations under the former CEO Sumayya Hassan-Athmani who proceeded on terminal leave ahead of her contract expiry in March 2017 after a spate of suspensions.

