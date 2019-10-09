Mpesa Changes Logo In Support Of Eliud Kipchoge’s #INEOS159 Challenge

Safaricom has changed their M-Pesa logo for the next seven days to show support for World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge in his quest to run 42-kilometre marathon in less than two hours, a race dubbed #INEOS159 Challenge.

“It is an immense honour and privilege to have the opportunity to dedicate our iconic M-PESA brand in honour of a befitting icon,” acting CEO Michael Joseph said on Wednesday.

The new logo will be the five letters spelling Kipchoge’s first name, “Eliud” and the numbers “1:59” to denote the challenge.

“In this regard, we will be going beyond having Kipchoge as our ambassador; Equally, Safaricom will also become Eliud Kipchoge ’s ambassador,” he said.

Kipchoge left for Vienna, Austria on Monday night a board a private jet ahead of the INEOS 1:59 tentatively on Saturday.

The Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, his technical staff and pace makers were accorded VVIP treatment given to Great Britain’s richest person, Sir Tom Ratcliffe.

Upon landing on Tuesday, Kipchoge began preparations immediately.

It is in Vienna where Kipchoge, 34, is scheduled to attempt to run the marathon in under two hours, with the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” bankrolled by Sir Tom, owner of chemical firm INEOS.

