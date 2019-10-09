KTN’s Mary Kilobi Atwoli’s Brother Shot Dead

KTN’s Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli is mourning the loss of her elder brother, Emmanuel Weyusia.

According to Ms Atwoli, the deceased was shot dead last night in Thika.

“I can’t believe this hot brother of mine Emmanuel Weyusia has gone to be with the Lord. Marsh we’ve lost you to some cruel people who shot you,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Marsh, you will forever be my big brother, our very protective bro. My Mama’s firstborn. How do I say RIP?

God, it may not be well with me now because of how I feel but I still hold onto you for comfort. Even though you have allowed this pain to come my way, You are still my God,” she continued.

Fans and friends condoled with the news anchor. They said:

“Aki pole tu sana family and friends, it is God’s plan. May he rest in peace. Be strong pls,” Lyndah Tabani said.

“Just woken up to exceedingly shocking news that a dear friend, Emmanuel Weyusia (left), was gunned down by thugs last night. Death, where is thy sting? Such a sad morning. Rest in peace bro,” Fredrick Shitubi wrote.

Wafula Paul said, “How can God let this happen. The killers of Emmanuel Weyusia do not know who they have taken from us. What a dark day. How shocking. What a man. What a cruel world. How do you mourn such a good man?”

“This is so shocking. Unimaginable that Emmanuel ‘s life has been ended so fast. REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER. SING WITH THE ANGELS. Mariah Kilobi Atwoli take heart my dear. It is tough,” Etyang Frank stated.

