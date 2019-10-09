in NEWS, TECH

Hopes As Ill-fated Car In Likoni Tragedy Found

179 Views

Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The ill-fated car in Likoni tragedy where a mother and daughter lost lives has been found.

The team of divers, including Kenya Navy and private divers have located where the car is resting in the belly of the ocean.

The team had located 14 possible points where the car could have been resting, but found the car after inspecting all the 14 points.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says that the car was found at a depth of 58 metres below the waters, but is yet to be retrieved or confirmed to be the one.

Oguna did not confirm presence of the bodies of the two victims.

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Socialite Pendo’s Ex-Caucasian Lover Dismisses Engagement, Terms It Ploy