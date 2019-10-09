Hopes As Ill-fated Car In Likoni Tragedy Found

The ill-fated car in Likoni tragedy where a mother and daughter lost lives has been found.

The team of divers, including Kenya Navy and private divers have located where the car is resting in the belly of the ocean.

The team had located 14 possible points where the car could have been resting, but found the car after inspecting all the 14 points.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says that the car was found at a depth of 58 metres below the waters, but is yet to be retrieved or confirmed to be the one.

Oguna did not confirm presence of the bodies of the two victims.

