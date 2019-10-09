Harambee Starlets Beat Ghana To Keep 2020 Japan Olympics Dream Alive

Kenya women’s national team, the Harambee Stars, beat Ghana’s Black Queens 1-0 in the 2020 Japan Olympics qualifiers at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday.

Gentrix Shikangwa scored the important goal, which progresses Kenya to the fourth round of the qualifiers, in the extra time.

Both sides failed to score in normal time sending the tie, which ended 0-0 in the first leg, into extra.

The hosts, who were most wasteful in front of goal, were finally rewarded with a penalty after sustained pressure with Gentrix stepping forward to score.

A good number of fans showed up at the Kasarani Stadium to cheer the girls after the Football Kenya Federation waived gate charges.

Kenya will next face Zambia, who beat Botswana 2-0, in the fourth round scheduled for next month.

