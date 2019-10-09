Rooney’s Wife Coleen Accuses Fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy Of Leaking Stories To Tabloids

Coleen Rooney, wife of American MLS club D.C. United player Wayne Rooney has accused fellow football WAG and wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, Rebekah Vardy of leaking fake stories to The Sun.

According to Coleen who made the allegations on the Twitter, she started her investigations some five months ago by blocking those who could view her Instagram stories apart from Rebekah.

She claims that as part of her investigations, she started planting fake stories on her personal Instagram page just to monitor if they would make it on the tabloid.

Read:

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion,” her statement read in part.

Read Also:

First, Coleen said, she planted the “gender selection in Mexico” piece which appeared on page 11 of the paper on Friday, August 16.

Next was her return on TV story which again made it on page 19 on Sunday, September 29.

Earlier on today, the mother of four said that the story about a section of her home being flooded was also not true. It was however picked up by The Sun.

Read Also:

The piece titled “£20m pad in Roo-ins: Wayne’s New Mansion Flooded” appeared on the paper’s Bizarre section.

Coleen further noted that investigations led her to believe that her friend, Rebekah was selling the stories.

“And, you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV, and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

Read Also:

It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked; however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account,” she continued.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Responding to the damning allegations, however, Rebekah who is expectant said that the entire ordeal was very upsetting for her and Coleen should have tried settling the issue in other ways.

“As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. Read Also: If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Instagram and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.

I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu