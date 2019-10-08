Wilfried Zaha Awarded For Donating 10% Of Salary To Charities In Ivory Coast

Last night, Wilfried Zaha won a Best of Africa Award for Philanthropic Endeavor in the Best of Africa Awards 2019.

Zaha joined fellow Premier League star N’Golo Kante and Croydon-born rapper Stormzy at the Rosewood Hotel to celebrate the key figures who support socio-economic and ethical development across Africa.

Winner of the award for Philanthropic Endeavor within the Leadership category, Zaha was selected for being a “Professional athlete who has demonstrated exceptional vision, passion, and commitment to leadership, developing or supporting a measurable paradigm.

“The reason he won this award is we see him as truly an outstanding individual who we celebrated for his remarkable generosity and sense of purpose in the field of philanthropy.

“Not only does he donate 10% of his salary to charities in Cote D’Ivoire, he also assists in initiatives that support the education and well-being of young Africans.”

