Otile Brown Attacks Ex Girlfriends, Quits Begging Nabayet For Second Chance (Photos)

Otile Brown has gone from begging his ex girlfriend Nabayet to rekindle their love to now attacking his exes on social media.

In what seemed like a melt down, the Samantha hitmaker accused his exes of trying to sabotage his current relationship, which is non-existent at the moment.

His exes, he claimed, have sleepless nights because he is the best thing that ever happened to them.

“Have you ever wondered why my Exes never get over me, coz I’m sweet, caring, loving, and very smart. They’ve been hiding behind fake accounts and have been solving petty issues all the time coz my girl kinder can’t stay away from this DM’s and comment and I don’t blame her.

Too much pressure for a good girl like her and so my exes you all haven’t moved on, you all been on your relationships but thinking about me. Hiding on your bathrooms trying to jeopardize my relationship when all you men are in bed a sleep,” read one of the jibes.

He further noted that the women are pretending to be in healthy relationships yet they are miserable without him. This particular snide remark could have been directed at Vera Sidika who is dating Tanzanian doctor Jimmy Chansa.

‘For my exes I feel sorry for y’all. Coz y’all can’t move on, you’re sad and miserable. Your smiles are fake acting like y’all happy on your new relationships. With love its self explanatory you don’t have to trie hard anybody can just tell (sic),” he continued.

Still on the offensive, the crooner said that there is a woman spreading rumours that she is pregnant with his child. He dared her to come forward if what she says is true.

“So there is a chick with a fake account going around telling people and my girl that she is pregnant with my Child and I’m avoiding her and now she wants to commit suicide, why don’t you come out in public. If the Pregnancy is really mine I will take responsibility for it. Simple,” he added.

On matters Nabayet, Otile said that maybe he really does not deserve her and relationships are not for him.

“Maybe I don’t deserve Nabbi, I feel like she is always trying to act like she understands and she can take it but I think she is drowning.

So I’m fkn single y’all… And I don’t need no woman in my life I will focus on my music for now. Sorry for the disappointment, annoyance and the stupid acts. Maybe relationships aint for me (sic),” he concluded.

On Nabayet’s birthday, he wrote a lengthy message which had fans rooting for them and the former in a really good mood.

She responded to the birthday wish with “I love you sooo much.”

