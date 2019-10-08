Dr Ofweneke Flaunts New Bae Years After Bitter Fallout With Ex-wife Nicah [Photo]

Stand up comedian Sande Bush better known by his stage name Dr Ofweneke has introduced his new bae years after a bitter fallout with ex-wife Nicah the Queen.

Taking to his Instagram page, the funny man shared a photo of himself with his love chilling in an undisclosed location.

“The Eagles, ” he captioned the photo.

Ofweneke, who doubles up as an event emcee, didn’t, however, reveal the name of his bae.

His fans thronged the comment section to congratulate him for the bold move with some asking him to announce a wedding date.

Ofweneke broke up with Nicah, a local gospel artiste, slightly over years ago.

In November 2018, during an interview with a local radio station, Ofweneke disclosed that the two had moved on with their lives adding that he looked forward to re-marry.

“What I am sure is, I will marry soon and I am dating someone special,” Dr Ofweneke said.

He went on to express his regrets over the failed marriage to Nicah, stating that they were both to blame.

“At times I miss her and regret if we did things different, we should have been far,” he said.

On her part, Nicah, in March 2017, accused Ofweneke of domestic violence. She noted that it was the reason she had to walk out of the marriage.

‘’Domestic violence is such a bad thing……I had to walk away…….I had to run……yes I’m a single mum of two and I know God will watch over me and my kids…….’’ she wrote.

