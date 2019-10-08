NaKuru, Nairobi, Makueni Shoot Down Punguza Mizigo Bill

Nakuru, Nairobi and Makueni County Assemblies have become the latest to shoot down the Punguza Mizigo Bill which is sponsored by Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot.

The counties closed the list of the first ten counties to reject the constitutional review initiative, with only one county, Uasin Gishu, adopting it.

In Nairobi, MCAs unanimously shot down the bill this evening, terming it unrealistic and retrogressive, and that it did not capture the views of the public during composition.

In Makueni, MCAs accused Aukot of being unrealistic and failing to consult widely. The MCAs noted that reducing the number of elected and nominated leaders as suggested in the bill would disadvantage marginalised groups.

In July 24, despite Nakuru County Assembly being the first to invite Aukot to explain the bill, the MCAs today decided to shoot down the motion terming it as a populist initiative aimed at winning the favour of ordinary Kenyans.

“Having carefully scrutinised the bill, the committee has taken note that the bill is a populist initiative to win favour of ordinary Kenyans while in reality it offers nothing meaningful in terms of substance and process,” said Viwandani MCA Erick Gichuki.

“There are pertinent issued raised on the bill which require to be changed before we can pass it. The manner in which it was drafted, the bill leaves no room for us to make amendments on it which is our role,” he added.

Other County Assemblies that have rejected the bill include Kiambu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Siaya, Homa Bay, Murang’a and Kirinyaga.

