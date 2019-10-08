Interior CS Fred Matiang’i Declares October 10 A Public Holiday

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared October 10, Moi Day, a public holiday.

In a statement, the CS said that the government will not make pronouncements on how the holiday will be celebrated as it is not recognized in the constitution.

He did however note that the Judicial Review No. 292 of 2017 affirmed that the 10th day of October will be observed as a public holiday.

Read:

“In line with Section 7 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and arising from the aforesaid court ruling the ministry was in the process of making proposals to Parliament for the comprehensive review of the Public Holidays Act, Cap 110 but was unfortunately caught up with time,” the statement read in part.

He further stated that the Constitution only recognizes three holidays; Madaraka, Jamhuri and Mashujaa which was renamed from Kenyatta Day.

High Court Judge George Odunga while reinstating the holiday said it was an illegality and a contravention of the Public Holidays Act.

Read Also:

“I further declare that unless and until Parliament amends Schedule 1 of the said Act or the minister substitutes the same for another date, the 10th of October in each year shall continue being a Public Holiday.”

Moi Day was a Public Holiday celebrated on October 10 to honour retired President Daniel arap Moi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu