Lupita Shows Off Impressive Rap Skills During American Talk Show [Video]

Award winning-actress Lupita Nyong’o has attracted wild cheers from her fans across the globe after showing impressive rap skills during a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress, who stole hearts with her roles in “Black Panther”, “12 Years A Slave” and many other recent films like “Little Monsters”, was dared by Fallon to try a freestyle song.

She seized the moment to introduce her alter ego “Troublemaker” and to the amazement of many she didn’t disappoint.

During the talk show, the Oscar winner gave a shout out to American singer Beyoncé for her role in black activism and for recognizing the need for women to feel comfortable in their bodies through the “Brown Skin Girl” song.

The song was recorded by Beyoncé, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

“Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in

She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin

Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in

Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in

I think tonight she might braid her braids

Melanin too dark to throw her shade

She minds her business and wines her waist

Gold like 24k, okay, “ lyrics from the song reads.

She also mentioned her success including winning the Oscar award and her self-love children’s book, Sulwe, which she will be dropping on October 15.

In the book, Lupita seeks to inspire children to see their own unique beauty.

This, was, however, not the first time Lupita was showing off her rapping skills. There are a number of videos on YouTube of her displaying her skills in the past.

In a 2018 video, the daughter of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, was filmed trying a freestyle rap with Guyanese-English actress Letitia Wright while on their way to Black Panther premiere.

Here is the video be the jury.

